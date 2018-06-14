A wife was in bed with her lover when she heard her husband's key in the door."Stay where you are," she said. "He's so drunk he won't even notice you're in bed with me."Sure enough, the husband lurched into bed none the wiser, but a few minutes later, through a drunken haze, he saw six feet sticking out at the end of the bed.He turned to his wife: "Hey, there are six feet in this bed. There should only be four. What's going on?""Nonsense," said the wife. "You're so drunk you miscounted. Get out of bed and try again. You can see better from over there."The husband climbed out of bed and counted. "One, two, three, four. You're right, you know."