Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Drunk Husband

joker

Hilarious Joke - Drunk Husband
« on: Oct 31, 2013, 07:31 PM »
A wife was in bed with her lover when she heard her husband's key in the door.

"Stay where you are," she said. "He's so drunk he won't even notice you're in bed with me."

Sure enough, the husband lurched into bed none the wiser, but a few minutes later, through a drunken haze, he saw six feet sticking out at the end of the bed.

He turned to his wife: "Hey, there are six feet in this bed. There should only be four. What's going on?"

"Nonsense," said the wife. "You're so drunk you miscounted. Get out of bed and try again. You can see better from over there."

The husband climbed out of bed and counted. "One, two, three, four. You're right, you know."
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Drunk Husband
« Reply #1 on: Nov 14, 2013, 01:49 AM »
What a relationship is all I can say.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Drunk Husband
« Reply #2 on: Nov 16, 2013, 12:18 AM »
Alcohol is just a disaster
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Drunk Husband
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:44 AM »
What a great drunkard! Adultery is going on right in front of his very eyes and yet he can't even notice. Too bad
