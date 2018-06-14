Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema  (Read 544 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
« on: Nov 01, 2013, 09:31 PM »
Akpos went to d cinemas and bought a ticket five times the cashier asked him.

"Please sir why are you buying the same ticket for the fifth time."

Akpos answered "Is it not that idiot at the gate that keeps tearing it!"
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
« Reply #1 on: Nov 14, 2013, 01:43 AM »
LMAO the person is trully an headache but even Abi made mistakes in the game. Yall are great. so b ccos we would
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
« Reply #2 on: Nov 16, 2013, 12:24 AM »
When Akpos calls someone an idiot he must be really pissed. I'm pissed at his stupidity too
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:37 AM »
Akpos' dumb nature will continue to make him lose a lot of money without realising it. He doesn't think at all
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 