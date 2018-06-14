Jun 14, 2018, 12:47 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
joker
Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
«
on:
Nov 01, 2013, 09:31 PM
Akpos went to d cinemas and bought a ticket five times the cashier asked him.
"Please sir why are you buying the same ticket for the fifth time."
Akpos answered "Is it not that idiot at the gate that keeps tearing it!"
femifemzy3
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
«
Reply #1 on:
Nov 14, 2013, 01:43 AM
LMAO the person is trully an headache but even Abi made mistakes in the game. Yall are great. so b ccos we would
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
«
Reply #2 on:
Nov 16, 2013, 12:24 AM
When Akpos calls someone an idiot he must be really pissed. I'm pissed at his stupidity too
Logged
femifemzy3
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos at the cinema
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 02:37 AM
Akpos' dumb nature will continue to make him lose a lot of money without realising it. He doesn't think at all
Logged
