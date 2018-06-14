Dear fellow Nigerians



Greetings from far away India! I am sure this note from me will catch you with a little surprise.



I have been reading a lot of news about ME being published on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and different Blogs by my good friends.



I thought I must take out a quick moment and let you know that I am officially discharged from the hospital, after a successful Kidney Transplantation Surgery, by God’s Grace.



I would like to take this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for your prayers and good wishes, without which all this would not have been possible.



I also take this opportunity to thank my friends, fans and family for all the love, prayers and good wishes for a Speedy Recovery!!



Be home with you soon. Thank you once again sincerely.



Your very own, OJB Jezreel

There’s nothing like having a close shave with death to make a man emotional like OJB Jezreel, the African Queen producer is right now. Following his widely publicised request for public funds to have a kidney transplant, and all the drama that surrounded it, he has now been discharged from the Indian hospital he had the transplant last week and the first thing he did upon discharge was to write the emotional letter of thanks below to Nigerians.