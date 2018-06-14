This is to inform the general public that online application for admission into the 66th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna will be available for sale from 1st November 2013 to 28th February 2014. Admission into NDA is open to both MALE and FEMALENigerians.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Interested candidates are advised to purchase access or PIN codes from any of the branches or cash offices of Zenith Bank Plc nationwide, at the cost of N2,500.00 only, excluding bank charges of N500.00 for an online application. Applicants applying for admission into NDA MUST also apply to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), and carefully select Nigerian Defence Academy as their choice of university. Such applicants are expected to sit for the JAMB Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).
SUBMISSION OF APPLICATION
Applications should be submitted online. On completion of the online application, candidates are to download an Acknowledgement Form. Upon release of the JAMB results, candidates should return to the applications portal and download their Examination Admission Card. Only candidates who make the JAMB national cut-off mark will have access to print out the Examination Admission Card.
ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
The requirements for various undergraduate degree programmes are as detailed in the NDA website / applications portal, as well as in the JAMB Brochure and website. All other information concerning degree courses, eligibility and examination centres are as contained in the NDA website / applications portal.
EXAMINATION CONDITIONS
Only candidates who meet the JAMB national cut-off mark will be eligible to sit for the NDA Entrance Examination at their Examination Centre of choice.
EXAMINATION DATE AND REQUIREMENTS
The examination will be conducted as an Entrance Examination (similar to Post–UTME examination in conventional universities), and is scheduled to hold on Saturday 17th May 2014. Therefore, all eligible candidates are to bring along their Acknowledgement Form, JAMB result slip and TWO (2) postcard sized (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs to the Examination Centre on the examination date. The photographs should show only from the chest upwards and should contain the candidate’s Name, State, Centre and Signature at the back. Only successful candidates at the NDA Entrance Examination will subsequently be invited for the Armed Forces Selection Board following which the list of admitted candidates will be published.
NATURE AND DURATION OF TRAINING
Admitted candidates into NDA for the Regular Course will undergo military and academic training as Officer Cadets for a duration of 5 years. On successful completion of training, graduands will earn a university first degree (BSc, BEng, BA) and a commission into the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
ADMINISTRATION
Regular Course cadets will train at NDA Permanent Site, Kaduna. Cadets will be kitted, accommodated and fed at Federal Government expense throughout the duration of training. Officer Cadets will also receive a monthly allowance for general upkeep.
REFERENCE MATERIALS
In response to requests from candidates for reference materials, the Academy has offered a Compendium of Past Questions & Answers at the cost of N3,000.00 only. This can be purchased from the Registry Department, NDA or from designated Zenith Bank branches.
REQUIREMENTS
To be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy a candidate (Males and Females are eligible) must have the following:
• Minimum of 5 credit passes at SSCE (WAEC or NECO) or GCE O Level or Grade II Teachers Certificate obtained in not more than 2 sittings, relevant to the Faculty of their choice.
• Credit in English Language and Mathematics
• At least one supporting relevant credit to the compulsory credits in Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and Faculty of Science. However, only one supporting relevant credit is required in the Faculty of Engineering.
• Be at least 17 years old and not more than 21 years old at the time of entry into the Academy. Note that Nigerian Airforce candidates must be between 17 and 18 years old at entry.
• Must not be less than 1.68 metres tall for male and 1.50 metres for female.
• Must be medically and physically fit and must be of good moral character.
• Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.
• Present a Certificate of Origin obtained from a Local Government and a Certificate of State Indigeneship from the Office of the State Governor is desirable.
• Furthermore, candidates are to note the following:
1. Awaiting results are not qualified. Results not submitted with application form will not be accepted.
2. Only examination results of 5 years from date taken will be accepted.
3. Admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy is for both MALE and FEMALE NIGERIANS only.
WRITTEN ENTRANCE EXAMINATION FOR 66TH REGULAR COURSE
General Instructions:
The following instructions apply to candidates seeking admission into the Nigerian Defence Academy for the 66th Regular Course.
PART ONE – USE OF ENGLISH.
The use of English is compulsory for ALL candidates
PART TWO – CHOICE OF SUBJECTS
A. CANDIDATES FOR ARTS AND SOCIAL SCIENCES.
Candidates for Arts and Social Sciences are to answer questions in any THREE of the following subjects, which must include the candidate’s chosen course.
• Mathematics
• Economics
• Geography
• History
• Government
• Biology (Compulsory for Psychology Applicants)
B. CANDIDATES FOR ENGINEERING.
Candidates for Engineering are to answer ALL questions in the following subjects:
• Mathematics
• Physics
• Chemistry
C. CANDIDATES FOR THE SCIENCES.
Candidates for the Sciences are to answer all questions in any THREE of the following subjects, which must include the candidates chosen course of study.
• Mathematics
• Physics
• Chemistry
• Biology
APPLICATION PRACTICALITIES
Upon purchase of Access or PIN Codes, prospective candidates should follow the link on the NDA official website www.nda.edu.ng
or log on to the application portal www.ndaapplications.org
and complete the online application form.
