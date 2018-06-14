Akpors, John and Rukewe were stranded in the Sahara desert, when they saw a bottle of Wine. They were so happy because they hadn't taken a drink in days.They decided to share the drink equally among themselves.John would take the top One-third, Rukewe would take the second, and Akpors would take the last.Since it was evening, they decided to keep it till the next morning, before drinking. Then they made themselves swear not to steal the wine.The next morning, the bottle of wine was empty. After cross examination, Akpors admitted he drank it.They asked him why and he said, "I woke up in the middle of the night, and was thirsty. But since my portion was at the bottom of the bottle, I had to drink through yours to get to it"Please is Akpors at fault?