Jun 14, 2018, 01:36 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Bayero University Kano - Online application and DE screening commences
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Bayero University Kano - Online application and DE screening commences (Read 301 times)
BUK-Nigeria
Freelancer
Posts: 20
N
View Inventory
Send Money To BUK-Nigeria
N
Bayero University Kano - Online application and DE screening commences
«
on:
Nov 03, 2013, 11:31 AM »
Bayero University has commence online application into postgraduate programmes while direct entry programmes are also been screened online.
For Postgraduate Application,
Click Here
For Direct Entry Screening,
Click Here
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Bayero University Kano - Online application and DE screening commences
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2