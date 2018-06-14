Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - The Coin Magic  (Read 383 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - The Coin Magic
« on: Nov 05, 2013, 01:31 PM »
Aminat, and her husband, Mustapha, had just finished tucking their young ones into bed one evening when they heard cries coming from the children's room.

Rushing in, they found Ahmed crying hysterically. He had accidentally swallowed a N1 coin and was sure he was going to die. No amount of talking could change his mind.

Trying to calm him, Mustapha palmed a N1 coin that he happened to have in his pocket and pretended to remove it from Ahmed's ear.

Ahmed, naturally, was delighted. In a flash, he snatched it from his father's hand, swallowed it and demanded cheerfully "Do it again, Dad!"
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Coin Magic
« Reply #1 on: Nov 14, 2013, 01:16 AM »
Hahaha who would have thought of what happened. A very funny joke has been viewed by me
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Coin Magic
« Reply #2 on: Nov 16, 2013, 12:40 AM »
A big LOL for this one
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Coin Magic
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:21 AM »
What is this? hehehe kids just love to play around with serious issues. I just cannot stop laughing at this one.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 