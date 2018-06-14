Aminat, and her husband, Mustapha, had just finished tucking their young ones into bed one evening when they heard cries coming from the children's room.Rushing in, they found Ahmed crying hysterically. He had accidentally swallowed a N1 coin and was sure he was going to die. No amount of talking could change his mind.Trying to calm him, Mustapha palmed a N1 coin that he happened to have in his pocket and pretended to remove it from Ahmed's ear.Ahmed, naturally, was delighted. In a flash, he snatched it from his father's hand, swallowed it and demanded cheerfully "Do it again, Dad!"