5 Units of 2 B/R Flats for 50,000,000 Naira at Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja
Exotic Five (5) units of two (2) bedroom flats are available for sale at Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja.Location:
Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja Number of Units:
FiveNumber of Bedrooms:
2 B/R Flat Price:
50,000,000 Naira
For more information, please contact us: Nurray Express AgencyCorporate Office:
Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.Telephone Numbers:
+234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988Business Lines:
Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants