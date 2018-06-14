Pages: [1]   Go Down

5 Units of 2 B/R Flats for 50,000,000 Naira at Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja

5 Units of 2 B/R Flats for 50,000,000 Naira at Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja
5 Units of 2 B/R Flats for 50,000,000 Naira at Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja

Exotic Five (5) units of two (2) bedroom flats are available for sale at Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja.

Location: Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja
Number of Units: Five
Number of Bedrooms: 2 B/R Flat
Price: 50,000,000 Naira

For more information, please contact us:

Nurray Express Agency

Corporate Office: Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.

Telephone Numbers: +234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988

Business Lines: Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants

