Exotic Five (5) units of two (2) bedroom flats are available for sale at Army Estate, Kubwa Abuja.Army Estate, Kubwa AbujaFive2 B/R Flat50,000,000 NairaFor more information, please contact us:Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.+234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants