TEACHER: If a lion is chasing you, what would you do?STUDENT: I'd jump over the wall.TEACHER: If the lion jumps over as well?STUDENT: I'd climb a tree.TEACHER: If the lion climbs the tree?STUDENT: I will jump into the lake and swim.TEACHER: If the lion also jumps into the water and swims after you?STUDENT: Sir, are you on my side or on the lion's?