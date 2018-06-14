Jun 14, 2018, 12:49 AM
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
joker
Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
«
on:
Nov 07, 2013, 11:31 AM
A blonde was at home watching TV with her friends when she heard a noise. She ran out and saw a thief driving off in HER car.
"Did you see their face?" her friends asked when she came back inside.
"No, but it's okay, I got the license plate number!"
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
«
Reply #1 on:
Nov 08, 2013, 01:38 AM
Hahahahahaa
Well since that's the way they behave
No surprises
Logged
femifemzy3
Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
«
Reply #2 on:
Nov 14, 2013, 12:53 AM
Blondes are just always like this. The world is tired of them
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
«
Reply #3 on:
Nov 16, 2013, 01:04 AM
Blondes just know how to make my day when i read their jokes.
Logged
femifemzy3
Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
«
Reply #4 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 02:04 AM
Is that not her own plate number? she is a big fool for saying this one. A blonde will always be a blonde.
Logged
