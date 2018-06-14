Pages: [1]   Go Down

joker

Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
« on: Nov 07, 2013, 11:31 AM »
A blonde was at home watching TV with her friends when she heard a noise. She ran out and saw a thief driving off in HER car.

"Did you see their face?" her friends asked when she came back inside.

"No, but it's okay, I got the license plate number!"
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
« Reply #1 on: Nov 08, 2013, 01:38 AM »
Hahahahahaa
Well since that's the way they behave
No surprises
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
« Reply #2 on: Nov 14, 2013, 12:53 AM »
Blondes are just always like this. The world is tired of them
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
« Reply #3 on: Nov 16, 2013, 01:04 AM »
Blondes just know how to make my day when i read their jokes.
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Stealing a Blonde's Car
« Reply #4 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:04 AM »
Is that not her own plate number? she is a big fool for saying this one. A blonde will always be a blonde.
