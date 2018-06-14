The University of Aberdeen have scholarships for students studying in any department’s named degree programme. These scholarships, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and administered by the British Council, are prestigious awards which enable overseas students to study in the United Kingdom
Scholarships are offered in over 150 countries and enable talented graduates and young professionals to become familiar with the UK and gain skills which will benefit their countries.
The Chevening programme currently provides around 2,300 new scholarships each year for postgraduate studies or research at UK Institutions of Higher Education.
Criteria
• Competition for Chevening scholarships is intense, and only one in every 25 applicants is successful. A typical successful applicant would be:
A graduate with proven academic skills.
Committed to return to their country and contribute to the socio-economic development of their country through implementing new skills and knowledge acquired in the UK.
Be able to show at interview that they possess the personal qualities to benefit from their scholarship and use it to succeed in their chosen career.
Have a clear idea how their scholarship will benefit their country on their return.
Have good English Language skills and must have an IELTS of 6.5 for admission onto Postgraduate courses.
Application Procedure
The Chevening Scholarship Programme is a truly global programme and operates in over 150 countries around the world. As the programme is so diverse and far-reaching there isn't a single timetable for applications and so it is important that you check with the local office when the deadline for applications in your country is.
Although the timetable for deadlines may change from country to country the application process remains the same.
Each country will advertise when they are inviting applications for Chevening scholarships and will state their deadline for applications. Applications will not be dealt with after the date that they give.
Stage 1: Applications are checked to ensure that the applicant meets the standard Chevening criteria (see below) plus any other specified local criteria (see country pages and local advertisement). Because of the volume of applications and high level of competition it is not always possible to reply to each and every application.
Stage 2: If your application meets all of the criteria for the scholarship then you will be short-listed and the local office will write to you and ask you to attend an interview.
Stage 3: You will be interviewed by a panel of interviewers – normally consisting of a member of the British Embassy or High Commission and a member of the British Council.
Stage 4: As the competition for scholarships is intense and funds limited, it is not possible to recommend for all successful candidates the length of award and level of study requested on their application.
Application Deadline: No deadline specified
Further Info
If you want to apply for a scholarship, you will have to contact the British Embassy/High Commission or The British Council in the country of which you are a citizen.
Please see the full country list and select the country for which you are a citizen for the application procedure. Please note deadlines may vary depending on your home country.
Link: Country listChevening Schoöarships