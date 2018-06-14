One of the things about Ruggedman is that he doesn’t beat about the bush. He says it as it is, and that’s exactly what he did regarding his own brawl with a certain Ejiro Okhipwo, an Abuja-based promoter.In a country where entertainers will never reveal what they got for a show, Ruggedman disclosed that he agreed on just N100,000 performance fee to appear at Okhipwo’s Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja pageant on October 26th.Though the payment was supposed to be beforehand, when it wasn’t made, Ruggedman says he headed to Abuja on his own bill but refused to appear at the event without all or part payment.And since he didn’t appear despite entreaties from Okhipwo, Okhipwo started threatening him. Because of the threats, Ruggedman decided to expose him, and described him as heartless for ill-treating everyone that he contracted for the show and therefore warned his fellow entertainers to steer clear of Okhipwo.Reacting, however Okhipwo claimed that the amount agreed he would pay Ruggedman was N50,000, that it was to be paid after the event, that Ruggedman actually begged him to perform at the pageant and that Ruggedman will be the one who will regret not honouring their agreement.