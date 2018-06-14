Classic FM 97.3‘s Onyekachi ‘Kachi’ Nnochiri has tied the knot with his fiancee.Kachi held a traditonal wedding today, November 9, 2013. The Lagos ceremony was attended by family and a few friends including colleagues Victor Njoku and sister station Sports newscaster Jimmie.The MTV Shuga actor was bombarded with congratulatory messages on Twitter after he tweeted a photo from the ceremony.Kachi reads the news on Classic Fm 97.3 at 6AM, 9.15AM, 11.15AM and 1.15PM every week day.His foray into radio broadcasting began in 2010.He was second runner up in the ‘Amstel Malta Box Office’ aka AMBO.