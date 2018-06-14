Classic FM 97.3‘s Onyekachi ‘Kachi’ Nnochiri has tied the knot with his fiancee.
.
Kachi held a traditonal wedding today, November 9, 2013. The Lagos ceremony was attended by family and a few friends including colleagues Victor Njoku and sister station Sports newscaster Jimmie.
.
The MTV Shuga actor was bombarded with congratulatory messages on Twitter after he tweeted a photo from the ceremony.
.
Kachi reads the news on Classic Fm 97.3 at 6AM, 9.15AM, 11.15AM and 1.15PM every week day.
.
His foray into radio broadcasting began in 2010.
.
He was second runner up in the ‘Amstel Malta Box Office’ aka AMBO.