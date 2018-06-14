Coaches who are not new to FIFA age grade competitions. That is what the Golden Eaglets are parading in Dubai.
Manu Garba and his assistants, Emmanuel Amuneke, Nduka Ugbade and goalkeeper’s trainer, Emeka Amadi are men who have made their mark in the FIFA age group competitions.
It would be recalled that Emeka Amadi was in post when the Flying Eagles recorded the famous Damman miracle in Saudi 89. He went ahead to win a silver with the Coach Tunde Disu tutored side.
Manu Garba was there in Korea 2007, when late Yomi Tella led the Eaglets to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Manu was Tella’s assistant. Nigerians have not forgotten how Nduka Ugbade captained the Golden Eaglets to win the maiden edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, then known as the JVC /Kodak FIFA U-16 World Cup. That historic feat was achieved in China way back in 1985, with coach Sebastine Broderick Imasuen (Sabara) in charge.
Today in Dubai, the duo of Manu and Ugbade would be attempting to make history by winning the trophy a second time. Ugbade kissed the trophy first as Golden Eaglets captain, then as a 15 year old teenager. He could do it again today as a coach should the Golden Eaglets over run Mexico in the final.
On the part of Manu Garba, it would be sweet kissing the trophy again as the commander in chief after doing it as second in command to late Tella in Korea six years ago.
