The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission only supports undergraduate study for citizens of four countries and territories, where no undergraduate degree provision exists.Eligiblity:You will only be eligible to apply if you are a citizen of one of the following countries:• Falkland Islands• Maldives• St Helena• SeychellesApplication Period:The 2011 round of applications is now closed. Information on scholarship opportunities in 2012 will be available on this page in mid-July 2011.