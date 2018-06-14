Pages: [1]   Go Down

Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate Study
The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission only supports undergraduate study for citizens of four countries and territories, where no undergraduate degree provision exists.

Eligiblity:

You will only be eligible to apply if you are a citizen of one of the following countries:
•   Falkland Islands
•   Maldives
•   St Helena
•   Seychelles

Application Period:

The 2011 round of applications is now closed. Information on scholarship opportunities in 2012 will be available on this page in mid-July 2011.

Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate study.
It is advisable to submit your application before the deadline. If you need further information, please post below. Good luck!
