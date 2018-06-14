Jun 14, 2018, 02:20 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Scholarships
»
Scholarships in Europe
»
Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate Study
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate Study (Read 2055 times)
Abdola
Jnr. InfoStrider
Posts: 64
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Abdola
N
Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate Study
«
on:
Jun 20, 2011, 07:09 PM »
The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission only supports undergraduate study for citizens of four countries and territories, where no undergraduate degree provision exists.
Eligiblity:
You will only be eligible to apply if you are a citizen of one of the following countries:
• Falkland Islands
• Maldives
• St Helena
• Seychelles
Application Period:
The 2011 round of applications is now closed. Information on scholarship opportunities in 2012 will be available on this page in mid-July 2011.
Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate study.
Logged
reminder
Vanguard
Posts: 2272
N
View Inventory
Send Money To reminder
N
Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate Study
«
Reply #1 on:
Jun 20, 2011, 07:09 PM »
It is advisable to submit your application before the deadline. If you need further information, please post below. Good luck!
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Scholarships
»
Scholarships in Europe
»
Commonwealth Scholarships for Undergraduate Study
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2