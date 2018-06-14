Pages: [1]   Go Down

2011 Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships for Postgraduate Study
The following UK institutions are currently recruiting candidates who wish to be considered for Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships for the specific courses listed below:

•   Aberystwyth University – Master’s in Information and Library Studies
•   Bangor University – Master’s in Forestry
•   Cardiff University – Master’s in Palliative Medicine and Palliative Care
•   University of Edinburgh – Master’s in Global Health
•   Leeds Metropolitan University – Master’s in Responsible Tourism Management
•   University of Leicester – Master’s in Police Leadership and Management
•   University of Leicester – Master’s in Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management
•   London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – Master’s in Clinical Trials
•   London South Bank University – Master’s in Education for Sustainability
•   University of Manchester – Master’s in Public Health
•   University of Nottingham – Master’s in Education
•   Open University – Master’s in Development Management
•   Royal Veterinary College – Master’s in Veterinary Epidemiology and Public Health
•   School of Oriental and African Studies – Master’s in Poverty Reduction: Policy and Practice
•   University of Sheffield – Master’s in Nursing and Midwifery
•   University of Stirling – Master’s in Dementia Studies
•   University of York – Master’s in Public Policy & Management.

Eligibity:
•   Prospective candidates must be citizens of, and live and work in, a developing Commonwealth country.
•   Must normally hold an upper second class degree at undergraduate level.
•   Candidates from certain Commonwealth countries will be required to undertake an IELTS test to demonstrate their proficiency in English.

How to Apply:
Full details of these courses and the application process must be obtained from the institution itself.

Read more: 2011 Distance Learning Scholarships – information for candidates

It is advisable to submit your application before the deadline. If you need further information, please post below. Good luck!
