The following UK institutions are currently recruiting candidates who wish to be considered for Commonwealth Distance Learning Scholarships for the specific courses listed below:
• Aberystwyth University – Master’s in Information and Library Studies
• Bangor University – Master’s in Forestry
• Cardiff University – Master’s in Palliative Medicine and Palliative Care
• University of Edinburgh – Master’s in Global Health
• Leeds Metropolitan University – Master’s in Responsible Tourism Management
• University of Leicester – Master’s in Police Leadership and Management
• University of Leicester – Master’s in Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management
• London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine – Master’s in Clinical Trials
• London South Bank University – Master’s in Education for Sustainability
• University of Manchester – Master’s in Public Health
• University of Nottingham – Master’s in Education
• Open University – Master’s in Development Management
• Royal Veterinary College – Master’s in Veterinary Epidemiology and Public Health
• School of Oriental and African Studies – Master’s in Poverty Reduction: Policy and Practice
• University of Sheffield – Master’s in Nursing and Midwifery
• University of Stirling – Master’s in Dementia Studies
• University of York – Master’s in Public Policy & Management.
Eligibity:
• Prospective candidates must be citizens of, and live and work in, a developing Commonwealth country.
• Must normally hold an upper second class degree at undergraduate level.
• Candidates from certain Commonwealth countries will be required to undertake an IELTS test to demonstrate their proficiency in English.
How to Apply:
Full details of these courses and the application process must be obtained from the institution itself.
Read more: 2011 Distance Learning Scholarships – information for candidates