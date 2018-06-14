An National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Officer once went to a farm in Sokoto, the farmer, on sighting the officer, told him "Sir, you cannot come on this farm because..."He was cut short by the officer and the officer brought out his search warrant. "With this warrant I can go to any farm in this state."The farmer shrugged and the officer went on to search the farm, minutes later a bull is seen chasing the officer, the officer, panting, screams to the farmer "HELP! HELP!"The farmer shouted back "SHOW THE BULL YOUR WARRANT"