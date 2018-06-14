Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Your Warrant  (Read 199 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Your Warrant
« on: Nov 14, 2013, 05:31 PM »
An National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Officer once went to a farm in Sokoto, the farmer, on sighting the officer, told him "Sir, you cannot come on this farm because..."

He was cut short by the officer and the officer brought out his search warrant. "With this warrant I can go to any farm in this state."

The farmer shrugged and the officer went on to search the farm, minutes later a bull is seen chasing the officer, the officer, panting, screams to the farmer "HELP! HELP!"

The farmer shouted back "SHOW THE BULL YOUR WARRANT"
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Your Warrant
« Reply #1 on: Nov 14, 2013, 08:43 PM »
Hehehehehe The farmer must just laugh at this because he already warned him and he refused.
Good for him o
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Your Warrant
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 12:29 AM »
The bull will see that as a bull! So it won't change anything at all.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 