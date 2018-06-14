Jun 14, 2018, 12:52 AM
Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
joker
Freelancer
Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
«
on:
Nov 15, 2013, 07:31 AM »
TEACHER: If a man from Mexico is called a Mexican. What is a man from Jericho called.
AKPOS: Jerry can.
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Re: Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
«
Reply #1 on:
Nov 15, 2013, 03:27 PM »
Jerry can? Lwkmd. Keep this jokes coming
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
«
Reply #2 on:
Nov 15, 2013, 11:40 PM »
Akpos is just known to say the stupidest things. And he is always incredible
femifemzy3
Commando
Re: Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 14, 2014, 12:23 AM »
He never use his sense or think deeply when asked questions like this that's why he keeps saying the dumbest things.
