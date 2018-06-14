Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can  (Read 203 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
« on: Nov 15, 2013, 07:31 AM »
TEACHER: If a man from Mexico is called a Mexican. What is a man from Jericho called.

AKPOS: Jerry can.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
« Reply #1 on: Nov 15, 2013, 03:27 PM »
Jerry can? Lwkmd. Keep this jokes coming
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
« Reply #2 on: Nov 15, 2013, 11:40 PM »
Akpos is just known to say the stupidest things.  And he is always incredible
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Jerry Can
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 12:23 AM »
He never use his sense or think deeply when asked questions like this that's why he keeps saying the dumbest things.
