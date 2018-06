After a business trip a lady returned home, where she met her son and maid working on a puzzle, this conversation ensued between the three of them,MUM: What did you and daddy do when I was gone.SON: We played games and got ice cream, Daddy and me even slept on your bed on Monday and Tuesday.MAID: [interrupts] point of correction, it's "Daddy and I"SON: No, no you and daddy slept together on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.What do you think happened to the maid?