Actor Akintola Akin Lewis is set to celebrate his 40th year in the Nigerian film and drama industry.The actor has appeared in many drama performances on stage as well as featuring in quite a number of movies on the big screen, some of which include ‘Red Hot’, ‘Silver Lining’, ‘Madam Dearest’, ‘Were Alaso’, ‘Apere’, and ‘Alantakun’.Akintola Lewis is also a regular face in TV Soaps, starring in ‘Footprints’, ‘Spider’, ‘The Benjamins’, ‘Two Sides of a Coin’, and the widely acclaimed ‘Tinsel’.The renowned actor will be celebrating his four decades in the industry with a specially organized event tagged ‘Akintola Akin-Lewis 40 Years As A Professional On Stage, Radio, Tv & Film And Launching’ which will host the media, captains of industries, friends and families.The event which will also feature a mini documentary on Akin Lewis tagged ‘who be dis Akin Lewis sef???’ will come up on Saturday, November 23, 2013, at the Amador