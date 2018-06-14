Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Actor Akin Lewis Celebrates 40 Years In The Movie Industry

Shola Sholaz

Actor Akin Lewis Celebrates 40 Years In The Movie Industry
« on: Nov 15, 2013, 11:52 AM »
Actor Akintola Akin Lewis is set to celebrate his 40th year in the Nigerian film and drama industry.
.
The actor has appeared in many drama performances on stage as well as featuring in quite a number of movies on the big screen, some of which include ‘Red Hot’, ‘Silver Lining’, ‘Madam Dearest’, ‘Were Alaso’, ‘Apere’, and ‘Alantakun’.
.
Akintola Lewis is also a regular face in TV Soaps, starring in ‘Footprints’, ‘Spider’, ‘The Benjamins’, ‘Two Sides of a Coin’, and the widely acclaimed ‘Tinsel’.
.
The renowned actor will be celebrating his four decades in the industry with a specially organized event tagged ‘Akintola Akin-Lewis 40 Years As A Professional On Stage, Radio, Tv & Film And Launching’ which will host the media, captains of industries, friends and families.
.
The event which will also feature a mini documentary on Akin Lewis tagged ‘who be dis Akin Lewis sef???’ will come up on Saturday, November 23, 2013, at the Amador
femifemzy3

Re: Actor Akin Lewis Celebrates 40 Years In The Movie Industry
« Reply #1 on: Nov 15, 2013, 01:55 PM »
40 years in the industry is a massive one for the veteran actor. Akin Lewis is just a legend.
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Actor Akin Lewis Celebrates 40 Years In The Movie Industry
« Reply #2 on: Nov 15, 2013, 04:47 PM »
Congratulations to him. I've watched a couple of his movies and he did fantastically well. He is an experienced actor
Folami David

Re: Actor Akin Lewis Celebrates 40 Years In The Movie Industry
« Reply #3 on: Nov 16, 2013, 08:28 PM »
He has tried jawe. If he decides to quit today, we'll applaud him
femifemzy3

Re: Actor Akin Lewis Celebrates 40 Years In The Movie Industry
« Reply #4 on: Nov 20, 2013, 09:05 PM »
He is a maestro in the movie industry already. He deserves to be celebrated
