Actor Akintola Akin Lewis is set to celebrate his 40th year in the Nigerian film and drama industry.
.
The actor has appeared in many drama performances on stage as well as featuring in quite a number of movies on the big screen, some of which include ‘Red Hot’, ‘Silver Lining’, ‘Madam Dearest’, ‘Were Alaso’, ‘Apere’, and ‘Alantakun’.
.
Akintola Lewis is also a regular face in TV Soaps, starring in ‘Footprints’, ‘Spider’, ‘The Benjamins’, ‘Two Sides of a Coin’, and the widely acclaimed ‘Tinsel’.
.
The renowned actor will be celebrating his four decades in the industry with a specially organized event tagged ‘Akintola Akin-Lewis 40 Years As A Professional On Stage, Radio, Tv & Film And Launching’ which will host the media, captains of industries, friends and families.
.
The event which will also feature a mini documentary on Akin Lewis tagged ‘who be dis Akin Lewis sef???’ will come up on Saturday, November 23, 2013, at the Amador