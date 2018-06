Akpos did not want to school so he decided to call his teacher using his dad's phone. Pretending to be his dad and the following conversation took place:AKPOS: Good morning Mr. Akpan.MR AKPAN: Good morning.AKPOS: I'm calling to tell you my son won't be able to come to school today.MR AKPAN: Please who am I speaking with?AKPOS: My Papa...Guess what happens next...