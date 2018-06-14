A man walked into a hotel and ordered Jollof rice and meat, he finished eating his food and was eating his meat when he suddenly shouted and called for the manager!MANAGER: Sir, what's the problem?MAN: The meat you people gave me is very hard!MANAGER: But sir our meats are well cooked there is no way it will be hard.MAN: Ok eat it yourself and tell me how it is.MANAGER: [eating the meat] but sir this meat is very soft, I don't know why you are complaining.MAN: Why won't it be soft? Do you know how long I have been chewing it?MANAGER: [Irritated] Oh My God!