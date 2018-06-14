Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Soft Meat
A man walked into a hotel and ordered Jollof rice and meat, he finished eating his food and was eating his meat when he suddenly shouted and called for the manager!

MANAGER: Sir, what's the problem?

MAN: The meat you people gave me is very hard!

MANAGER: But sir our meats are well cooked there is no way it will be hard.

MAN: Ok eat it yourself and tell me how it is.

MANAGER: [eating the meat] but sir this meat is very soft, I don't know why you are complaining.

MAN: Why won't it be soft? Do you know how long I have been chewing it?

MANAGER: [Irritated] Oh My God!
Re: Hilarious Joke - Soft Meat
LMAO! Such things are trully irritating so i really do not blame the manager.
Re: Hilarious Joke - Soft Meat
The manager will have to deal with it because the hard meat from his restaurant has caused it all.
