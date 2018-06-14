A guy walk into a bar at the top of a very tall building. He sits down, orders a huge beer, chugs it, walks over to the window, and jumps out.Five minutes later, the guy walks into the bar orders another huge beer, chugs it, walks over to the window, and jumps out again.Five minutes later, he re-appears and repeats the whole thing again.About half an hour later, another guy at the bar stops the first guy and says, "hey, how the heck are you doing that?!"The first guy responds "Oh, its just simple physics. When you chug the beer, it makes you all warm inside and since warm air rises, if you just hold your breath you will float down to the sidewalk.""WOW", exclaims the second guy, "I gotta try that", So he orders a beer, chugs it, goes over to the window, jumps out, and splats on the side walk below.The bartender looks over to the first guy and says, "Superman, you're an ass-hole when you're drunk."