One Sunday afternoon a parish priest had just completed his service when he was about to lock the Cathedral doors. To his amazement people were crowded by the church street.Curious to know what was happening he asked one of the guys who explained that a rumour had circulated that a naked woman would pass through the street riding a horse."Ah!" Exclaimed the priest "that means I will have to wait too. It's been a long time since I last saw a horse!"