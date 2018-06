Don’t expect the Okoye ladies to be staying at home feeling all lonely when their Psquare husbands are not in town…Lola Omotayo who’s now married to Peter Okoye and Anita Isama, Paul’s fiancee dressed themselves up and attended Tiwa Savage traditional wedding to Tunji ‘Tee-Billz’ Balogun yesterday, November 23, 2013 at the Ark Vicinity in Lagos.Psquare had travelled to Tanzania for a concert performance in Dar es Salaam.