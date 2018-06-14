The following building and land properties are available for sales in Amuwo Odofin, Mile 2, Lagos State, Nigeria:1. 2B/R FLAT at Amuwo Odofin: Price N6,000,000.002. 3B/R FLAT at Amuwo Odofin : Price N7,000,000.003. Land at Amuwo Odofin: Price N30,000,000.00.For more information, please contact us:Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.+234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants