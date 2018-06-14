Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Available for Sales in Amuwo Odofin: 2 B/R Flat, 3 B/R Flat and Land Properties  (Read 3420 times)

nurray

Available for Sales in Amuwo Odofin: 2 B/R Flat, 3 B/R Flat and Land Properties
« on: Nov 27, 2013, 02:45 PM »
The following building and land properties are available for sales in Amuwo Odofin, Mile 2, Lagos State, Nigeria: 

1. 2B/R FLAT at Amuwo Odofin: Price N6,000,000.00

2. 3B/R FLAT at Amuwo Odofin : Price N7,000,000.00

3. Land at Amuwo Odofin: Price N30,000,000.00.

For more information, please contact us:

Nurray Express Agency

Corporate Office: Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.

Telephone Numbers: +234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988

Business Lines: Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 