A dying old man on his bed and a pastorPASTOR: Rebuke the devil old man before you die so that he will flee away from you!OLD MAN: [Silent]PASTOR: I say rebuke the devil so that he will flee away from you!OLD MAN: [Still Silent]PASTOR: [Shouting at the top of his voice] I said you should rebuke the devil so that he will flee away from you!!!OLD MAN: [In a low tune] Please my son my son, I don't know where am going after I die now...so I don't want to provoke anybody and cause more problem for myself.