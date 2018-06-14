Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - The dying old man and the pastor  (Read 310 times)

Hilarious Joke - The dying old man and the pastor
A dying old man on his bed and a pastor

PASTOR: Rebuke the devil old man before you die so that he will flee away from you!

OLD MAN: [Silent]

PASTOR: I say rebuke the devil so that he will flee away from you!

OLD MAN: [Still Silent]

PASTOR: [Shouting at the top of his voice] I said you should rebuke the devil so that he will flee away from you!!!

OLD MAN: [In a low tune] Please my son my son, I don't know where am going after I die now...so I don't want to provoke anybody and cause more problem for myself.
Re: Hilarious Joke - The dying old man and the pastor
the OLD man might be old but he is wise o. haha
