Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Coloured People

joker

Hilarious Joke - Coloured People
« on: Dec 03, 2013, 05:31 PM »
A white man said, "colored people are not allowed here."

The black man responded "Listen sir, when I was born I was BLACK when I grew up I was BLACK, when I'm sick I'm BLACK, when I go in the sun I'm BLACK, when I'm cold I'm BLACK, when I die I'll be BLACK.

But you sir. When you are born you're PINK When you grow up you're WHITE, when you're sick, you're

GREEN, when you go in the sun you turn RED, when you're cold you turn BLUE, And when you die you turn PURPLE. And you have the nerves to call me colored?!!!"
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Coloured People
« Reply #1 on: Dec 09, 2013, 09:26 AM »
Hahahaha. The black man has vexed o. Racism is definately not his thing. Good joke
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Coloured People
« Reply #2 on: Dec 30, 2013, 12:48 AM »
This is the very truth he had to hear and now that he's heard it he can know how to react to it.
This is just what I call a Very Hillarious Joke.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Coloured People
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:50 AM »
God will just save us from Racism in this world we're in.
