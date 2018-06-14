A white man said, "colored people are not allowed here."The black man responded "Listen sir, when I was born I was BLACK when I grew up I was BLACK, when I'm sick I'm BLACK, when I go in the sun I'm BLACK, when I'm cold I'm BLACK, when I die I'll be BLACK.But you sir. When you are born you're PINK When you grow up you're WHITE, when you're sick, you'reGREEN, when you go in the sun you turn RED, when you're cold you turn BLUE, And when you die you turn PURPLE. And you have the nerves to call me colored?!!!"