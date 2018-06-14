A man is going on a tour of a factory that produces various latex products. At the first stop, he is shown the machine that manufactures baby-bottle nipples.The machine makes a loud "hiss-pop" noise. "The hiss is the rubber being injected into the mold," explains the guide. "The popping sound is the needle poking a hole in the end of the nipple."Later, the tour reaches the part of the factory where condoms are manufactured. The machine makes a "Hiss. Hiss. Hiss. Hiss-pop" noise."Wait a minute!" says the man. "I understand what the 'hiss,hiss,' is, but what's that 'pop' every so often?""Oh, it's just the same as in the baby-bottle nipple machine," says the guide. "It pokes a hole in every fourth condom.""Well, that can't be good for the condoms!" exclaims the man"The guide answers, "Yeah, but it's great for the baby-bottle nipple business!"