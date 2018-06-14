Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Baby bottle Business  (Read 317 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Baby bottle Business
« on: Dec 04, 2013, 01:32 PM »
A man is going on a tour of a factory that produces various latex products. At the first stop, he is shown the machine that manufactures baby-bottle nipples.

The machine makes a loud "hiss-pop" noise. "The hiss is the rubber being injected into the mold," explains the guide. "The popping sound is the needle poking a hole in the end of the nipple."

Later, the tour reaches the part of the factory where condoms are manufactured. The machine makes a "Hiss. Hiss. Hiss. Hiss-pop" noise.

"Wait a minute!" says the man. "I understand what the 'hiss,hiss,' is, but what's that 'pop' every so often?"

"Oh, it's just the same as in the baby-bottle nipple machine," says the guide. "It pokes a hole in every fourth condom."

"Well, that can't be good for the condoms!" exclaims the man"

The guide answers, "Yeah, but it's great for the baby-bottle nipple business!"
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Baby bottle Business
« Reply #1 on: Dec 09, 2013, 09:20 AM »
LMAO. This just cracked me up this early morning. funny one
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Baby bottle Business
« Reply #2 on: Dec 30, 2013, 12:54 AM »
Business indeed. I've always known that will end up as his final reply to the questions. What a big fowl he is. Funny one once more
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Baby bottle Business
« Reply #3 on: Jan 04, 2014, 09:08 PM »
I just expected that to be his answer and he did not dissappoint me. This joke is a funny onw.
