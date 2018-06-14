A husband and his wife were waiting at the bus stop with their 8 children.A blind man joins them a few minutes later. When the bus arrived, they found it to be overloaded and only the wife and kids were able to fit.The husband and the blind man decide to walk, the blind man's cane tapping the ground.After a while the husband gets irritated by the ticking of the stick and says, Why don't you put a piece of RUBBER at the end of your STICK? The ticking sound is driving me crazy!The blind man replies, If you had put a RUBBER at the end of your STICK, we would be sitting in the bus right now.