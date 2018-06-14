Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Blind Man's Sucker Punch

A husband and his wife were waiting at the bus stop with their 8 children.

A blind man joins them a few minutes later. When the bus arrived, they found it to be overloaded and only the wife and kids were able to fit.

The husband and the blind man decide to walk, the blind man's cane tapping the ground.

After a while the husband gets irritated by the ticking of the stick and says, Why don't you put a piece of RUBBER at the end of your STICK? The ticking sound is driving me crazy!

The blind man replies, If you had put a RUBBER at the end of your STICK, we would be sitting in the bus right now.
Hahahahahaha. The man is very righy. He has spoken nothing but the truth there. I agree with him.
The blindman has a very good point. Producing children anyhow will always have a repersussion in the end especially if it's from a poor man. Good Joke.
It was a very good and touching sucker punch. The man must be rethinking his lifestyle right now.
