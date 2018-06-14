Academic Activities have begun in Ekiti State University with the announcement by the Management that all fresh students admitted for 2013/2014 should commence registration procedure from Monday, 9December, 2013.Accordingly, the students who must have paid their acceptance fees are expected to present the original copies of their credentials at the various points of registration. Details of the registration are on the University website and in the newspapers.The students are to note that they will not be screened until all tuition fees and other charges are paid.The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patrick Oladipo Aina has congratulated the fresh students for the golden opportunity of gaining admission into the institution out of thousands of candidates who applied to the University. He urged them to be peaceful during the screening exercise.