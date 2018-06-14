Football star David Beckham and his celebrity wife Victoria have taken their fashionable selves across the continent as they cover the December/January edition of Vogue Paris.The couple aside from posing for the covers also include family photos, unseen pictures from of Victoria’s spring 2014 collection and their holiday gift ideas.Victoria Becks has also been appointed as an 'Editor’ for the magazine.‘Like all those who are passionate about what they do, she’s a perfectionist. We entrust the editor’s chair for this issue to a woman who revealed herself to be the absolute opposite of her public image. Spontaneous, full of humour, she’s modest with a healthy dose of ambition’, editor-in chief of the magazine, Emmanuelle Alt, says.The couple who got married in 1999 have four children together.