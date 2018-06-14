If "ONLY" Nelson Mandela was a Nigerian?? A satire to deeply reflect upon as you get set for bed and a good weeekend! I am beginning to think South African's are not so creative? Had Madela been Nigerian....hmmmmm;1. The corpse will stay in the morgue for 5yrs to enable government prepare for "befitting" burial.2. Government will set up burial planning committee with power to award contracts to construct new roads leading to Mandela's home town - (Qunu), construction of new airport, importation of bullet proof hearse that will carry the corpse, construction of new stadium for burial reception, new presidential jet, etc.,3. The national Assembly will pass new budget to accommodate burial expenses.4. There will be a national aso ebi (uniform) imported from Holland, which will be made compulsory for every Nigerian to buy, sew and wear.5. During the 5 years of mourning, Governors, traditional rulers, students bodies will struggle to book for appointments to visit and pay condolence to Mr President.6. New slangs will emerge, for instance Yoruba greetings will start: "e ku Madiba o" .... "eku iku Mandela o"!7. Our networks will produce new caller tunes...."to hear Mandela's last breath, press 1, to hear the last word he spoke, press 2,", etc.8. New products will emerge, egg...Madiba zobo drink, Madiba pure water, Madiba magic soap/cream.9. Our musicians??? ahh!!! 5 albums daily in praise of the icon!10. New born babies will be named after him.11. Pastors will start seeing vision of how Mandela met them and sent a message to the world through them!!! Nigeria "fera da se!" is an Italian phrase meaning: Nigeria "can/will make it"! What do you think? Adieu Madiba!:)