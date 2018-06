Akpos read from cover to cover preparing for his entrance examination. His father came to his room and saw him reading.FATHER: Akpos, make sure you pass that exam otherwise just forget that I'm your father!AKPOS: Sure thing dad, I'm bound to bring smiles to your face.5 HOURS LATER...FATHER: So my son, how was your exam? I'm sure u passed it excellently...AKPOS: Sorry excuse me, do I know you?