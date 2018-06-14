Nollywood A-list actress Mercy Johnson Okojie, one of the most loved in the entire industry, recalls when controversial actress Tonto Dikeh called her and her fans bastard.You all know that Tonto Dikeh never liked Mercy Johnson for any reason,because she has never for once said anything good about her,she can't even hide the fact that she don’t like her.After the birth of her daughter(purity) in US, mercy came back to Nigeria 4 month later to continue with her acting career but her fellow actress Tonto Dikeh found a fault in that and went on to call her all sorts of names while also claiming are husband pushed her immediately into acting because they were broke.In this latest interview,when mercy Johnson was asked how she felt about Tonto Dikeh calling her and her fans bastard? below is what she said…..”IT WAS A FRIEND WHO CALLED, TO TELL ME A COLLEAGUE IN NOLLYWOOD IS QUESTIONING MY DECISION TO GO BACK TO ACTING SO SOON,I ONLY ASKED A QUESTION,I SAID ”DID THE ACTRESS MENTION MY NAME”?SHE SAID NO… BUT MY FANS ARE INSINUATING THAT SHE WAS TALKING ABOUT ME, SO THEY FIRED BACK AT HER WITH INSULT AND ALL THAT,SHE SAID.I AM A MOVING TRAIN BY THE SPECIAL GRACE OF GOD IN HEAVEN I WILL CONTINUE TO DO GOOD FOR MYSELF AND MY FANS WHO HAVE STOOD BY ME ALL THESE YEARS.I HAVE NO BEEF WITH NOBODY,I AM A COOL PERSON AND I HATE AND FEAR TROUBLES,I ALWAYS PRAY FOR DOES THAT WISH FOR MY DOWNFALL”.