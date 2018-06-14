Omondi, goes into a doctor's office. The doctor, a Mr Golongo says,"Oh, Mr. Omondi! We have the results of your test. Do you want the bad news first or the very bad news?"Omondi, shrugs and says, "Well I guess I'll have the bad news first.""Well the bad news is, you have 24 hours to live," the doctor replies.Omondi is distraught, "24 hours to live? That's horrible! What could be worse than that? What's the VERY bad news?"Dr Golongo then folds his hands and sighs, "The very bad news is...I've been trying to contact you since yesterday..."