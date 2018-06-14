Pages: [1]   Go Down

joker

Hilarious Joke - Very Bad News
Dec 17, 2013, 05:31 AM
Omondi, goes into a doctor's office. The doctor, a Mr Golongo says,

"Oh, Mr. Omondi! We have the results of your test. Do you want the bad news first or the very bad news?"

Omondi, shrugs and says, "Well I guess I'll have the bad news first."

"Well the bad news is, you have 24 hours to live," the doctor replies.

Omondi is distraught, "24 hours to live? That's horrible! What could be worse than that? What's the VERY bad news?"

Dr Golongo then folds his hands and sighs, "The very bad news is...I've been trying to contact you since yesterday..."
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Very Bad News
Jan 04, 2014, 12:50 PM
So anytime from now the man would be kissing the world goodbye. LMAO! Terrible situation.
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious Joke - Very Bad News
Jan 18, 2014, 03:26 PM
This is death knocking on his door and this is a very tight one for this individual. Has he written his will?
