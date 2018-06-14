Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Paying the hospital bill  (Read 429 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Paying the hospital bill
« on: Dec 17, 2013, 07:31 AM »
A man suffered a serious heart attack and had bypass surgery. He awakened to find himself in the care of nuns at a Catholic hospital. As he was recovering, a nun asked how he was going to pay the bill.

He replied, in a raspy voice, "No health insurance."

The nun asked if he had money in the bank.

He replied, "No money in the bank."

The nun asked, "Do you have a relative who could help you?"

He said, "Just a spinster sister, who is a nun."

The nun, slightly perturbed, said, "Nuns are not spinsters! Nuns are married to God."

The patient replied, "Then send the bill to my brother-in-law."
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Paying the hospital bill
« Reply #1 on: Dec 23, 2013, 09:53 AM »
LoL. This is another hillarious one. The sick man is just very funny and smart. The nun will definately not fall for it
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Paying the hospital bill
« Reply #2 on: Jan 04, 2014, 12:23 PM »
This is a sharp guy that doesn't want to sort out this bill at all. He has an hidden agenda that is obvious.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Paying the hospital bill
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 07:32 PM »
This patient just want the treatment, he doesn't want to be disturbed with bills at all. LMAO
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 