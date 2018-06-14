A man suffered a serious heart attack and had bypass surgery. He awakened to find himself in the care of nuns at a Catholic hospital. As he was recovering, a nun asked how he was going to pay the bill.He replied, in a raspy voice, "No health insurance."The nun asked if he had money in the bank.He replied, "No money in the bank."The nun asked, "Do you have a relative who could help you?"He said, "Just a spinster sister, who is a nun."The nun, slightly perturbed, said, "Nuns are not spinsters! Nuns are married to God."The patient replied, "Then send the bill to my brother-in-law."