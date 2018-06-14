A young Jamaican father-to-be awakened the village Doctor in the middle of the night saying "Doctor! Doctor! Come fast now! Is ma wife man! Her water is broken man! She is about born a child man!"The Doctor came over and told the father "Hold the lamp higher! Hold the lamp higher now!"The father-to-be, obliged, and behold, a baby's cry was soon heard.The father cried out: "Praise the Lord! A boy! I is the proud father of A baby boy man!"The Doctor again told the father, "Hold the lamp higher! Hold the lamp higher now man!"The father again complied, and to be sure, another cry was heard. The father excitedly proclaimed: "Is twins!! I got twins! I is doubly blessed! Glory be to God!"The Doctor instructed, "Hold the lamp higher! Hold the lamp higher now!" Sure enough, a third cry was heard!The father, somewhat subdued, in a nervous tone, muttered, "Oh. Thank Ja Jesus."The Doctor repeated, "Hold the lamp higher!. Hold the lamp higher now man!", in a short while yet a 4th cry was heard.The father said nothing, being lost in deep thought.The Doctor for the fifth time commanded "Hold the lamp higher man! Hold the lamp higher now!"The father then asked "Doctor, me think we off the light now man. You think maybe its the light is that attracting them."