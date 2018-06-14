Jun 14, 2018, 12:39 AM
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - How Akpos was expelled from School
Hilarious Joke - How Akpos was expelled from School
Having flogged him for his poor performance in an English language test.
TEACHER: You are just such a dummy! You can't even make a simple sentence in your test.
AKPOS: Haba aunty!
TEACHER: Shut up! Ok make a simple sentence with 'mad'.
AKPOS: Our aunty is mad.
Re: Hilarious Joke - How Akpos was expelled from School
If Akpos wasn't expelled i would've been very surprised so they dod the right thing by expelling him. Very funny
Re: Hilarious Joke - How Akpos was expelled from School
Akpos will always be expelled from school cos he'll cause one trouble or another to get it. It is just what he loves to do.
Re: Hilarious Joke - How Akpos was expelled from School
Akpos' expulsion will not be short of his senselessness even without me reading the joke. This is very funny
