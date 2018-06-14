Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Pippa Middleton Is Engaged!  (Read 215 times)

Shola Sholaz

Pippa Middleton Is Engaged!
« on: Dec 19, 2013, 04:21 PM »
Pippa Middleton is engaged and set to marry her banker Nico Jackson, US Weekly reports.
Reports say the British event planner’s boyfriend popped the big question during their early December trip to India’s Oberoi Amarvilas (that’s the five-star resort, with views of the famed Taj Mahal).
Sources say the proposal was ‘very romantic and grand’. The couple (Pippa, 30, and Jackson, 36) who were rumoured to have gotten hitched back in September have been together for 15 months.
Pippa Middleton is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.
Folami David

Re: Pippa Middleton Is Engaged!
« Reply #1 on: Dec 19, 2013, 06:22 PM »
Great news! Happy for both of them. It was just about time in my opinion. Happy Married Life after the wedding!
femifemzy3

Re: Pippa Middleton Is Engaged!
« Reply #2 on: Dec 23, 2013, 11:14 AM »
It was about time that happened so bigups to her and her husband-to-be. Very interesting one.
