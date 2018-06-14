Pippa Middleton is engaged and set to marry her banker Nico Jackson, US Weekly reports.Reports say the British event planner’s boyfriend popped the big question during their early December trip to India’s Oberoi Amarvilas (that’s the five-star resort, with views of the famed Taj Mahal).Sources say the proposal was ‘very romantic and grand’. The couple (Pippa, 30, and Jackson, 36) who were rumoured to have gotten hitched back in September have been together for 15 months.Pippa Middleton is the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.