Adele has received an MBE award atBuckingham Palace on Thursday December 19, 2013 after being recognised for her services to the music industry.The ‘Someone Like You’ hitmaker was handed the award by the Prince of Wales after being named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her services to the music industry. The 25-year-old singer now has the title Miss Adele Adkins MBE, which stands for member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.She released a statement after the ceremony, saying: ‘It was an honour to be recognised and a very proud moment to be awarded alongside such wonderful and inspirational people. Very posh indeed.’Adele has achieved huge success over the past two years with the release of her second album ‘21‘, which topped the charts in more than 30 countries and was number one in the UK for 23 weeks, selling more than seven million copies in the country. It was then certified diamond after 24 weeks at the top spot in the US.The blonde beauty is now a global pop superstar and also won an Academy Award in February for her James Bond theme song ‘Skyfall’.She is rumoured to be planning the release of her third studio album sometime next year but has been busy being a mum after giving birth to her son Angelo with partner Simon Konecki in October last year. Singer-songwriter PJ Harvey, broadcaster Aled Jones and author Joanne Harris also received MBEs, while broadcaster Claire Balding was honoured with an OBE.