If you have received an admission letter to a Finnish university, polytechnic or other educational institution and are planning to start your studies in Finland and if your stay in Finland will exceed three months you need to apply for a residence permit.
To apply for a residence permit to Finland you need to come to for an interview. All applicants will be interviewed at the Embassy of Finland in Abuja.
Embassy cannot give appointments by telephone, or give further information by telephone.
The appointments will be booked by e-mail only. Customers will be instructed by e-mails only. As soon as you have booked an appointment for an interview please send your file to the Embassy by DHL or any other courier.
Your file, consisting of the below mentioned documents, must reach the Embassy latest two weeks prior to your interview:
• Covering letter clearly stating your name, the date of your booked and confirmed appointment and your e-mail-address
• Original International Passport for Nigerians and photocopy of the passport for non-Nigerians
• Residence permit application form (OLE_OPI) properly filled (see www.migri.fi)
)
• Two passport photographs
• Original Admission letter
• Original Certificates from former schools
• Any other documents supporting your application
• Your original WAEC or NECO certificates and your result checking card
Original Insurance Policy: list of accepted insurance policy companies attached
1. if studies are expected to last less than 2 years: amount of indemnity at least 100 000 euros
2. if studies are expected to last more than 2 years: amount of indemnity at least 30 000 euros
Original Bank Statements stating a balance of 6000 (six thousand) Euros or the equivalent in another currency on your own bank account (not sponsor's!) untill you will travel to Finland.
The Embassy strongly advices you to deposit your funds in respectable and known banks.
RECOMMENDED BANKS
Nigeria:
• Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB)
• Oceanic Bank Plc
• Zenith Bank Plc
• First Bank of Nigeria Plc
• United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA)
• Intercontinental Bank Plc
Ghana:
• Barclays
• Standard Chatered Bank
Cameroun:
• Société Générale de Banques au Cameroun
• ECOBANK Cameroun
HOW TO APPLY
Appointment time has to be booked by e-mail in advance at visa.aba@formin.fi
Your file must be sent (in advance) to the following address:
EMBASSY OF FINLAND
Student residence permit team
9 Iro Dan Musa Street
Asokoro, Abuja, Nigeria
Download Application Forms below:Residence permit application for study
(OLE_OPI) - MS Word formatResidence permit application for study
(OLE_OPI) - PDF format
For Payment, please refer to: Service fees and payment instructions
The competent authority for residence permits is the Finnish Immigration Service. After lodging your application, kindly address your further enquires to them:
Finnish Immigration Service
Tel. 071 873 0431 (exchange), 071 873 3400 (customer service)
E-mail: maahanmuuttovirasto@migri.fi
Web page: www.migri.fi
Postal address: P.O. Box 18, 00581 Helsinki
