Author Topic: “I’m Not Looking For A Husband!” – 44 Year Old Actress Bimbo Akintola Cries Out  (Read 256 times)

Shola Sholaz

“I’m Not Looking For A Husband!” – 44 Year Old Actress Bimbo Akintola Cries Out
« on: Jan 03, 2014, 11:31 PM »
During a recent interview with Vanguard Yesterday, actress Bimbo Akintola said the worst rumour she’s ever heard about herself is that she’s desperate to have a husband. Bimbo Akintola says she’s not!
Oh, that I’m looking for a husband, that I’m desperate for a husband. That’s the worst I’ve heard and that’s the latest one. I’m not looking for a husband and I don’t need one.
I don’t need anything. I’m a complete person. I only do things that make me happy, because I believe and I understand the reality that this is just one life and you should live it to the maximum, happiness and peace should be the key. I’m not searching for a husband, because the rumour that I’m searching for a husband has given me wahala,- all kinds of people from left, right and centre, looking for me saying they want to marry me. Please, I’m using this opportunity to tell everybody, I am not looking for a husband!
femifemzy3

Re: “I’m Not Looking For A Husband!” – 44 Year Old Actress Bimbo Akintola Cries Out
« Reply #1 on: Jan 04, 2014, 12:30 AM »
Nigerians should leave her alone and let her run her life as she wants to.
It's her business
Nifemi Donald

Re: “I’m Not Looking For A Husband!” – 44 Year Old Actress Bimbo Akintola Cries Out
« Reply #2 on: Jan 04, 2014, 09:44 PM »
Not looking for a husband is her simple decision so fans, friends, families and relatives should let her live her life.
femifemzy3

Re: “I’m Not Looking For A Husband!” – 44 Year Old Actress Bimbo Akintola Cries Out
« Reply #3 on: Jan 12, 2014, 10:02 AM »
It's high time people knew about that so they''l know how to limit the things they do for her in terms of searching.
