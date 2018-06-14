The University of Benin, Nigeria has announced sales of admission forms into its part-time programmes for 2010/2011 Academic session. This announcement covers applications for admission into Part-Time Certificate, Diploma, Udergraduate and Post-graduate Degree programmes of the University of Benin.
All potential applicants should note that all applications are expected to be done on the e-campus portal http://ecampus.uniben.edu.ng
Application Fees:
- Postgraduate form: #11,500
- Degree form: #9,500
- Diploma / Certificate form: #7,500
The closing date for the purchase of application PIN is Friday, 2nd July 2011, and all application processes must be completed by midnight on Sunday 24th July, 2011.
Entrance Examinations Dates:
• Postgraduate courses: Friday, 29th July, 2011.
• Undergraduate courses: Saturday, 30th July, 2011.UNIBEN News