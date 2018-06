The University of Benin, Nigeria has announced sales of admission forms into its part-time programmes for 2010/2011 Academic session. This announcement covers applications for admission into Part-Time Certificate, Diploma, Udergraduate and Post-graduate Degree programmes of the University of Benin.All potential applicants should note that all applications are expected to be done on the e-campus portal http://ecampus.uniben.edu.ng Application Fees:- Postgraduate form: #11,500- Degree form: #9,500- Diploma / Certificate form: #7,500The closing date for the purchase of application PIN is Friday, 2nd July 2011, and all application processes must be completed by midnight on Sunday 24th July, 2011.Entrance Examinations Dates:• Postgraduate courses: Friday, 29th July, 2011.• Undergraduate courses: Saturday, 30th July, 2011.UNIBEN News