Topic: Hilarious Joke - Full Surprise (Read 246 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
View Inventory
Send Money To joker
N
Hilarious Joke - Full Surprise
«
on:
Jan 07, 2014, 01:31 AM »
A boy after spending a great time with his girlfriend, saw a man's picture in her bag. So he asked
"Is he your ex-boy friend?"
The girl hissed and replied "No dear, that was me before my surgery"
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Full Surprise
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 11, 2014, 11:24 AM »
Hehehehe That wasn't what he was expecting to hear at all. Very disgusting one
Logged
