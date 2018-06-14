Akpors found a bottle on the beach. He rubbed it and, sure enough, out popped a genie."I will grant you three wishes," said the Genie. "But there's a catch.""What catch?" he asked.The genie replied, "Every time you make a wish, every politician in the world will receive double what youasked for.""Well, I can live with that! No problem!" replied Akpors."What is your first wish?" asked the Genie."Well, I've always wanted a Ferrari," he said.POOF! A Ferrari appeared in front of the man. "Now, every politician in the world has two Ferraris," said the genie."Next wish?""I'd love a billion dollars," replied Akpors.POOF! One billion dollars appeared at his feet. "Now, every politician in the world has two billion dollars," said the genie."Well, that's okay, as long as I've got my billion," replied Akpors."What is your final wish?" asked the genie.Akpors thought long and hard, and finally said, "Well, you know, I've always wanted to donate a kidney."