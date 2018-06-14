Pages: [1]   Go Down

joker

Hilarious Joke - Proverb Class
on: Jan 13, 2014, 03:31 PM
TEACHER: We are going to learn proverbs today. Who has an example to share?

STUDENT 1: A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

STUDENT 2: A crab does not give birth to a bird.

AKPOS: Many are mad but few are roaming!

One word for Akpos
femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Proverb Class
Reply #1 on: Jan 13, 2014, 08:04 PM
Akpos is a FOOL.
