Hilarious Joke - Proverb Class
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Proverb Class
joker
Hilarious Joke - Proverb Class
TEACHER: We are going to learn proverbs today. Who has an example to share?
STUDENT 1: A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.
STUDENT 2: A crab does not give birth to a bird.
AKPOS: Many are mad but few are roaming!
One word for Akpos
femifemzy3
Re: Hilarious Joke - Proverb Class
Akpos is a FOOL.
