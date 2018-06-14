Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Part-Time Degree Programmes for the 2013/2014 academic session.
AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES
The following degree programmes are available at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma as approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC).
1. B.Sc. Accounting
2. B.Sc. Banking and Finance
3. B.Sc. Business Administration
4. B.Sc. Computer Science
5. B.Sc. Economics
6. B.A. English
7. B.Sc. Public Administration
ADMISSION REQUIREMENT
Candidates are to visit the University's websites https://aaue.waeup.org/applicants
and www.aauekpoma.edu.ng
for general University requirements, Faculty requirements, as well as specific Departmental requirements.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Candidates are to visit the University's website https://aaue.waeup.org/applicants
for application instructions before the purchase of the Part-Time Degree Programmes eTranzactPIN of N16,250.00 (Sixteen thousand, two hundred and fifty Naira) only from any of the under listed Banks Nationwide.
1. Access Bank Nigeria, Plc
2. Eco Bank Nigeria, Plc
3. Fidelity Bank, Plc
4. First Bank of Nigeria, Plc
5. First City Monument Bank, Plc
6. Guaranty Trust Bank, Plc
7. Keystone Bank, Plc
8. Union Bank of Nigeria, Plc
9. United Bank of Africa, Plc
10. Zenith Bank, Plc
On the purchase of the eTranzact PIN, candidates are to visit the University's website https:// aaue.waeup.org/applicants to complete and submit the Part-Time Degree Programmes online application form.
Please, follow the application instructions on the e- Portal for guidance as any form not properly filled will not be treated. All applications should be done between Friday, 10th January to Friday, 28th February, 2014.
ENTRANCE EXAMINATIONS Candidates are expected to write an Aptitude Test on a date to be announced later before they can be considered for admission.