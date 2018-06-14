The Africa Leadership Awards is all about Achievers, Super Achievers and Future Business Leaders. The glamorous event attracts the best of the best from Africa. This event highlights, recognizes and rewards the ability of reciients to steer their businesses through turbulent times, applying the best of business modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.Over 20 categories recognize the achievements made by selected high profile corporate business leaders in Africa and honour their great contributions towards the country’s post-recession economic development.The 2013 edition took place in Mauritus, and saw our very own Prof. Bob Osaze (current Dean of Post-Graduate School), emerge as the Best Professor in Banking & Finance in Africa. Outt of thirteen (13) recipients for the 2013 Africa Leadership Awards and besides Prof. Bob Osaze, another Nigerian Professor (Dr. S.O. Edelugo, of the University of Nigeria) was also awarded Best Professor in Mechanical Engineering.