A man was having intercourse with his mistress at her house, when suddenly thieves broke in and he went out of the house running as fast as he could to his house. When he arrived, his wife asked, "why are you naked?"He replied, "well, I was attacked by thieves on my way home, they took everything from me".The Wife said, "So why is a condom on your penis?"he replied, "well,as a grown up man, i couldn't run home completely naked."